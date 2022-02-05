Hyderabad: Online Urdu job mela, counselling centre at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday launched first of its kind Urdu Job Mela in the country in online mode. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice- Chancellor, while inaugurating the mela announced that the university will try its best to facilitate placements of the passed-out students. MANUU has also established a career counselling centre (CCC) to help the varsity students and other candidates with Urdu background in obtaining suitable jobs or starting self-employment.

More than 2,500 candidates registered for the mela from all over the country will be interviewed by 50-plus companies online during one month. Prof. Hasan declared it as a continuous process. He appreciated the organisers of the event who put their best efforts to make the mela a huge success. He also expressed his best wishes for the registered candidates.

The V-C pointed out that the mela was supposed to be held physically on January 6 but they didn't want to take risk in view of Covid precautions announced by the State government. Prof S M Rahmatullah, Pro V-C described the mela and establishment of CCC as historic in the annals of MANUU.