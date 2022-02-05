Hyderabad: Online Urdu job mela, counselling centre at MANUU
The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday launched first of its kind Urdu Job Mela in the country in online mode.
Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Friday launched first of its kind Urdu Job Mela in the country in online mode. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice- Chancellor, while inaugurating the mela announced that the university will try its best to facilitate placements of the passed-out students. MANUU has also established a career counselling centre (CCC) to help the varsity students and other candidates with Urdu background in obtaining suitable jobs or starting self-employment.
More than 2,500 candidates registered for the mela from all over the country will be interviewed by 50-plus companies online during one month. Prof. Hasan declared it as a continuous process. He appreciated the organisers of the event who put their best efforts to make the mela a huge success. He also expressed his best wishes for the registered candidates.
The V-C pointed out that the mela was supposed to be held physically on January 6 but they didn't want to take risk in view of Covid precautions announced by the State government. Prof S M Rahmatullah, Pro V-C described the mela and establishment of CCC as historic in the annals of MANUU.