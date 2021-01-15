Hyderabad: Open gyms beckon fitness enthusiasts

Khairatabad: The denizens under the Khairatabad municipal limits are in for good news with the completion of construction of the state-of-art exercise equipment in three open gyms in major parks such as Chacha Nehru Park, Sanathnagar Industrial Park and OU Colony Park.



The Khairatabad municipal division is also developing open gyms in other major parks at least one in each circle. A few major exercise equipment would be installed in the local municipal parks that are being developed and maintained by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"After the installation of gym equipment, around three open gyms in major parks have been opened for the public in Khairatabad. At least one open gym is set to come up in each circle shortly. In every open gym 13 different exercise equipment are being constructed at an estimated budget of Rs 13 lakh each. Also, the equipment will vary from gym to gym in different parks," said Bhuma, Executive Engineer, Khairatabad, GHMC.

"We are also trying to install gym equipment in public parks for the benefit of walkers and visitors. The GHMC will also take a call on the damaged equipment in the parks along with the new installations," she added.

The equipment to be installed include shoulder twisters, abdominal riders, vertical shoulder pull, seat twisters, chest pushers, leg extensions, pull chairs and others. Any age group can use the equipment for mild exercises.

The GHMC would be hiring staff for the maintenance and monitoring of the play area to ensure cleanliness and hygiene. Each exercise equipment is installed at a minimum of six feet distance as per the social distancing norms. Installation of modern equipment to attract fitness enthusiasts and other efforts are made to complete the installations in a couple of months.

However, the trial runs have been conducted at Chacha Nehru park gym and changes would be made according to the responses gathered for a better experience to the users. The equipment shall be monitored and maintained for at least five years.











