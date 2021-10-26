Hyderabad: Osmania General Hospital doctor hurt as ceiling fan falls on head

Hyderabad: In a yet another accident at Osmania General Hospital on Monday, a duty doctor was severely hurt after a ceiling fan fell on her. While discharging her duties at the out-patient ward in Dermatology department, the PG second-year student, Dr Bhuvana Sri, suffered injuries to her head when the ceiling fan fell on her. Taken aback by the incident, the other doctors present there immediately treated her.

Meanwhile, the patients and doctors at the hospital once again raised concerns over the weak infrastructure. Their earlier demands for improving the infrastructure have went in vain. It can be recalled that even in the past, the hospital had witnessed falling of roof plaques. Expressing distress over the poor infrastructure, the duty doctors even protested wearing helmets which garnered attention from several media and people. Despite the demands of both doctors and the staff, the government remained mum over constructing a new building and enhancing the infrastructure.

The doctors after the Monday's incident have requested the government to wake up from slumber and address the issues and make sure that such incidents do not occur in future.