Hyderabad: Osmania University signs MoU with Japan SIT

Hyderabad: Osmania University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT) of Japan on Friday. A release said the agreement will enable sharing of state-of-the-art facilities between the two institutions. Students and faculty are given flexibility to share their knowledge, resources and opportunities.

Ten OU students along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder Yadav and Dean of Student Welfare Prof. Rajendra Naik will visit Japan as part of the Sakura Science plan next week.

As part of the seven-day tour, students and teachers are to engage in interactive programmes. They will get an opportunity to be a part of science and technology laboratories, museum visits and acquaint themselves with cultural traditions. SIT will bear all expenses required for the trip, said senior OU officer.