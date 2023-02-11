  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Osmania University signs MoU with Japan SIT

Osmania University
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Osmania University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT) of Japan on Friday

Hyderabad: Osmania University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shibaura Institute of Technology (SIT) of Japan on Friday. A release said the agreement will enable sharing of state-of-the-art facilities between the two institutions. Students and faculty are given flexibility to share their knowledge, resources and opportunities.

Ten OU students along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder Yadav and Dean of Student Welfare Prof. Rajendra Naik will visit Japan as part of the Sakura Science plan next week.

As part of the seven-day tour, students and teachers are to engage in interactive programmes. They will get an opportunity to be a part of science and technology laboratories, museum visits and acquaint themselves with cultural traditions. SIT will bear all expenses required for the trip, said senior OU officer.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X