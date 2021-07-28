Hyderabad: Over Rs 1.86 crore Bonalu cheques given to 324 temples in Old City

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday distributed over Rs 1.86 crore to as many as 324 temples in the Old City as part of the financial assistance to the shrines in view of Bonalu Festival falling on August 1.

City Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday visited various temples under the Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee and other major temples in the Old City to take stock of the arrangements for Bonalu. He visited Bangaru Maisamma, Bela Mutyalamma, Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Temple, Akkanna Madanna Temple.

At a meeting with the temple committees at RD Function Hall, he said, "The government was providing financial assistance to the temples under the Bonalu Festival funds. All arrangements were made with coordination between the GHMC, Water Works, Electrical, Police and other departments."

The minister handed over cheques for Rs 1,86,26,500 to 324 temples, including 189 temples under the committee, 47 in Chandrayangutta, 27 in Bahadurpura, 61 in Yakutpura and 9 in Charminar Assembly constituencies.

The committee members brought the issue of hanging electrical lines and cables in the procession route, which was leading to problems. The minister assured to solve the issue till the next Bonalu. He directed Transco CGM Narasimhulu to send a proposal for underground cabling.

He asked the Water Board officials to solve the drainage problem at the Uppuguda temple. The Bonalu in Old City will be celebrated on August 1 and 2.

The festival would culminate with Rangam in the morning and a procession during evening on August 2. The temple committees had asked devotees to offer Bonum during the normal days in order to ensure social distancing is followed on the main festival day.