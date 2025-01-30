  • Menu
Hyderabad: Owner of Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions Arrested at Airport

x

P Vijaya Lakshmi, owner of Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions, detained at RGIA for attempting to flee amid multiple land encroachment cases linked to illegal villas in Mallampet.

Authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) detained P Vijaya Lakshmi, the proprietor of Lakshmi Srinivasa Construction, on Thursday while she was allegedly attempting to leave the country. She was taken into custody by Dundigal police in connection with multiple cases related to unauthorized villa constructions in Mallampet.

Vijaya Lakshmi faces allegations of land encroachment, with several criminal cases already registered against her. According to officials, she had been evading arrest following the demolition of illegally built villas by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) in response to complaints from affected residents.

On Thursday morning, she arrived at RGIA to board a flight to the United States. Immigration officials, upon verifying her details, alerted the Dundigal police, who reached the airport and apprehended her. Following her detention, she was taken to the police station for questioning. Officials stated that she would undergo medical examinations before being presented in court for judicial remand.

As news of her arrest spread, individuals claiming to be victims of Lakshmi Srinivasa Constructions gathered at the Dundigal police station, seeking updates on the case.

