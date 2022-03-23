  • Menu
Hyderabad: 'Padmasree' Mogiliah receives Rs 1 lakh facilitation award

Highlights

ACE Engineering Academy centre, Company’s CMD, Prof Y Gopala Krishna Murthy, presented 'PadmaSree' Mogiliah with Rs 1 lakh facilitation award.

Hyderabad: ACE Engineering Academy centre, Company's CMD, Prof Y Gopala Krishna Murthy, presented 'PadmaSree' Mogiliah with Rs 1 lakh facilitation award.

Prof Gopala Krishna Murthy said, "For future generations, we must prioritise our culture, arts, and artists and at any point, we will aid Padmasree Mogiliah."

Padmasree Mogiliah expressed his happiness for being recognised for his financial aid to artists.

