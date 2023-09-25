Live
Hyderabad: Pandit Sagar Tripathi to receive Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award, 2023
Highlights
Hyderabad: The all-India Bazm-e-Rahmath-e-Alam committee on Milad-un-Nabi 2023 will present the ‘Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award 2023’ to noted peace activist and Urdu poet, Pandit Sagar Tripathi of Mumbai for his efforts to promote communal harmony in the country.
The award will be presented at Khaja Mansion Function Hall in Masab Tank on September 28. The Rahmath-e-Alam Peace Award is awarded annually to non-Muslim people who work for the betterment of the Muslim community. So far, the committee has honoured seven people.
The award is presented every year to individuals who strive to promote communal harmony, universal brotherhood, and integration of traditions and cultures of different religions.
