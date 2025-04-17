Live
Hyderabad: Panic in Uppal as Masked Individuals Survey Locked Homes
Panic in Uppal as masked individuals survey locked homes in multiple colonies; police launch probe, CCTV footage under review.
Residents of Uppal were left anxious after a group of unidentified individuals were spotted surveying multiple locked houses across Raghavendra Colony, Kalyanpuri Colony, and Annapurna Colony around midnight on Wednesday.
The suspects, who reportedly had their faces covered, moved through the residential areas in what appeared to be a recce operation. Though no break-ins were reported, the suspicious activity caused panic among locals.
Upon receiving alerts from residents, police arrived at the scene and have since launched an investigation. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the individuals involved.
This incident follows heightened concerns over neighborhood security in Hyderabad, prompting calls for increased patrolling and surveillance in residential zones.