Hyderabad: Pariksha Pe Charcha, a way to instill confidence in students

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that there is no need for special qualifications to learn languages. The PM's remarks came when Akshara, a student of Jawahar Navodaya School in Rangareddy asked him how to learn languages during the Pariskha Pe Charcha, on Friday.

Modi took the question and answered the same patiently, giving an example of an 8-year-old girl. He said she lived in a slum where workers live. The girl said she could speak Malayalam, Marathi, Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. He said when he inquired how the child could acquire different languages; he was informed that each family people lived next to the child's house belonged to a different State. The child picked up learning all the languages in an environment where people from different places have lived together.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy asked the students to study well for giving their best to the nation. Students should be part of the nation's development. For this, he asked the students to adopt the suggestions to register a victory and stressed the need to work hard for the next 25 years during the Amruth Kal. At the same time, he stressed that students should not forget moral values and respect their parents and teachers. Kishan Reddy took part in the Pariksha Pe Chercha at Meridian School in the city on Friday organised as part of the nationwide virtual address to the students.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in the programme along with BJP national secretary Tarun Chug at Hindu Public School in Sanatnagar.

He asked the students to compete with themselves than others resulting in them coming under stress. He said that education should be useful for society. He appealed to the parents not to mount pressure on children for ranks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engaging in Pariksha Pe Charcha to address and instill confidence in the students and to reduce their exam-related tension.

He asked whether any country's Prime Minister concern about the examination stress of the students? But Modi's concern for the students comes to reduce their tension and to instill confidence in them. He said education should not be restricted to marks and ranks. It should improve knowledge and contribute to society, he added.

Later, along with Tarun Chugh, he presented the 'exam warriors book authored by Modi and distributed certificates to them.