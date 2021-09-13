Hyderabad: 'Paryushana', festival of Jains, celebrated

Hyderabad: On the occasion of 'Paryushana', festival of Jains, a rath yatra was organided at Ramgopalpet on Sunday.

The entire Jain community walked five km from Ramgopalpet to Sindhi Colony in their best attires, along with Lord Mahavir idol, to spread awareness about Jainism and 'Ahimsa Parmo Dharma'.

Speaking to The Hans India, Kiran Shah, treasurer, Gujarati Jain Swetamber Murti Pujak Sangh, said, "this year the festival started on September 3 and concluded on September 10.

It is an eight-day festival; the fifth day is marked as the birth of Lord Mahavir; the eight day is known as 'Samvatsari' when people seek forgiveness for any sins they committed intentionally or un-intentionally by saying 'Micchami Dukkadam'.

Every year on the eve of Paryushana Maha Parv, a holy event is celebrated by the Jain community in August or September. During the festival the community increase their level of spirituality by going to temples every day, by fasting, by worshipping god and by listening to the religious granth recited by the guru and acknowledge how to live life with simplicity.

People donate amounts for 'Jev Daya'[, which is to give freedom to birds and animals which are caged. This year 365 birds were given freedom to fly, added Kiran 3 Attachments.