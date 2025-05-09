Hyderabad: Passenger Advisory Issued at RGIA Amid Heightened Security

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has issued a passenger advisory because of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the airport said that passengers might face longer wait times due to tightened security checks.

All travelers have been advised to arrive early at the airport and plan their travel time in advance to avoid any delays.

Airports Closed in Other Cities

So far, 27 airports across India have been temporarily closed due to the current security situation.















