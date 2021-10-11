Hyderabad: Patient attendees to get food, shelter at government hospitals

Hyderabad: Attendants of in-patients admitted to major government hospitals in Hyderabad will be provided food, shelter and other basic amenities free of cost from October 15. The new facility would be available to the attendants at Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi, NIMS (Nizam Institute of Medical Science) TIMS (Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences), Niloufer children hospital, Fever hospital, MNJ Cancer hospital and Government Maternity hospital.

Following the State Government's recent policy decision to provide basic amenities for attendants at all important government hospitals, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar instructed the Medical and Health and Municipal Administration and Urban Development officials to make necessary arrangements to launch the programme from Vijayadasami day.

The Government has entered into an agreement with Hare Krishna Mission Foundation to supply quality food to the attendants. Shelter facilities would be developed in the hospital premises in coordination with the urban development authorities. Sanitation and cleanliness of the shelter premises would be maintained by the outsourcing agencies.

In case, the number of attendants at the shelters exceed the capacity in a hospital, officials said that they would be provided temporary accommodation at a nearby medical centre. The Government will bear all the expenditure incurred in the maintenance of the new facility.

The authorities said that the Chief Secretary was monitoring the shelter works closely to ensure that all the facilities are available from October 15. "The total estimated expenditure to provide these facilities is Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore per month," said an official.