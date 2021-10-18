Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan to turn Sanjeevaiah's house into memorial

Hyderabad: Actor-politician and founder-president of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) Pawan Kalyan on Sunday announced that he would turn the residence of the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Damodaram Sanjeevaiah in Kurnool district into a memorial.

He also said that he would set up a fund with ₹1 crore to undertake his task. Pawan made this announcement in a tweet on his official Twitter handle .

'PK ' said the memorial would be set up in remembrance of the services rendered by Sanjeevaiah. Recalling that he had worked as CM for only two years, Pawan Kalyan stated that Sanjeevaiah had done a lot for the benefit of the poor of the undivided State. He said that the former CM had distributed six lakh acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad during his term. "It was Sanjeevaiah who had started pensions to the aged people and the physically challenged.

PK also said Sanjeevaiah had included the Boya and the Kapu communities in the list of BCs. He posted some pictures of Sanjeevaiah's residence in his Tweet.