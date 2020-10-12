Hyderabad: Pedestrian hit by Ferrari dies on spot

Hyderabad: Though accidents are common and are increasing everyday despite numerous regulations by the police, they still keep on occurring. But the weird fact is that a man was crushed to death under a Ferrari, a car which costs a fortune on a common man's pocket.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the busy stretch of Jubilee Hills – Madhapur when two persons crossing the street were hit by a fast-moving Ferrari. The person who died on spot was identified as Yesu Babu and the other person suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street without noticing the fast approaching vehicle and was hit by it due to which he died on spot and the other one suffered injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car was registered on the name of Megha Engineering and Infra Ltd and was purchased in February 2018 and is a 4-seater car.

The accused driver has been taken into custody and Yesu Babu was shifted to Osmania mortuary for conducting post-mortem. The matter is being investigated, said the police.