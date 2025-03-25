  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pedestrian Killed in Accident with TSRTC Bus at Trimulgherry

Hyderabad: Pedestrian Killed in Accident with TSRTC Bus at Trimulgherry
x

Hyderabad: Pedestrian Killed in Accident with TSRTC Bus at Trimulgherry

Highlights

A woman was tragically killed after being struck by a speeding TSRTC bus while crossing the road at Trimulgherry on Tuesday.

A woman was killed when a TSRTC bus hit her while she was crossing the road at Trimulgherry on Tuesday.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be known, was struck by the speeding bus, causing fatal injuries.

Other drivers passing by saw the incident and tried to help, but she was already dead.

The Trimulgherry police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick