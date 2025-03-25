Live
- Netflix’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star Kim Soo Hyun faces career setbacks as Taiwan fan event and Disney+ drama get cancelled as a result of Kim Sae Ron controversy
- 5 Best Mystery Box Websites: Unleash Exciting Surprises Right to Your Doorstep!
- How to Structure an Investment Plan for Monthly Payouts After Retirement?
- Germany’s New Parliament Sees Decline in Women’s Representation
- White Roses in the UAE: Gift-Giving Etiquette and Cultural Significance
- BJP Targets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Over Fresh Bofors Revelations In New Book
- Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna Seeks Legal Action Over Alleged Honey Trap Attempt
- BJP Launches ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ Outreach Program For Underprivileged Muslims Ahead Of Eid
- Hyderabad Tragic News: Toddler Dies After Hot Water Bucket Accident at Home
- NSS Camp: Student Community Service Commended - DMHO Dr. Swarajyalakshmi
Hyderabad: Pedestrian Killed in Accident with TSRTC Bus at Trimulgherry
Highlights
A woman was tragically killed after being struck by a speeding TSRTC bus while crossing the road at Trimulgherry on Tuesday.
A woman was killed when a TSRTC bus hit her while she was crossing the road at Trimulgherry on Tuesday.
The woman, whose identity is yet to be known, was struck by the speeding bus, causing fatal injuries.
Other drivers passing by saw the incident and tried to help, but she was already dead.
The Trimulgherry police have registered a case and started an investigation.
Next Story