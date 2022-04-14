Hyderabad: People of 84 villages in jubilant mood over scrapping of GO 111

Hyderabad: People, including farmers, of 84 villages in the Green Zone abutting the Greater Hyderabad limits are in jubilant mood on scrapping of GO 111.

Villagers on Wednesday celebrated the announcement of scrapping of GO 111 by offering 'palabhishekam' (pouring milk) on flexies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved abolition of GO which prohibited construction in the zone.

Locals joined the celebrations in big numbers and burst crackers in rallies. People of Juvvada were joyous and celebrated with musical and dance programmes. Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and her son Karthi Reddy joined the celebrations. They poured milk on KCR flexies and extended gratitude to him for fulfilling the promise of scrapping the GO which was main obstacle to the fast growth of many villages surrounding the State capital. She hoped all villages will register fast growth; Juvvada will grow, like Kokapet and Kollur.

The entire village thanked the CM for accepting the demand to repeal the GO, Karthik Reddy said, explaining woes of people in villages who struggled to install borewells, to secure bank loans due to restriction in the use of land under the GO. The TRS leader said the CM's bold decision liberated villages from poverty and bonded labour struggling since decades.

He dared the Opposition leaders to come Juvvada and speak against the government decision. Rivals were making false allegations against the decision. Villagers will take responsibility of conserving the two main water bodies, Karthik added.