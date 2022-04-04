Hyderabad: PG medical seat on sale for Rs 2 cr !

Hyderabad: The private medical colleges are at it again as they have been allegedly blocking the PG seats through the management quota, and the university authorities too seem to be supporting these colleges to block the seats and sell them at higher price, ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore.

The colleges already have convener quota and management quota. Since 2018, one more mop-up quota was also added. It has been alleged that the private medical colleges have been blocking the seats in the name of students who secured good rank in other States, during the second phase of counselling under management quota.

The students who get the seat in the first phase may not choose the seat they got in the second phase, because they had already got their seat in the first phase. Taking this as an advantage, the colleges selling these 'left over seats' at exorbitant rate of Rs 1 to Rs 2 crore.

According to sources, there have been instances of blocking of seats in several colleges in the State and interestingly, some of the students had no idea how their name had cropped up in the list of seats allocated in the counselling.

The name of a student, Hammad Jaafar, had appeared in MNR Medical College and Hospital, Sangareddy and the seat allotted was MD (general medicine). He said he had no idea how his name got featured in the list as he did not send any OTP to the college. He said he would cooperate with the authorities if an inquiry was ordered.

The problem here is when a student gets a seat in the first phase, he should submit the certificates to the university and it should be deposited for three months at least. However, the colleges are returning the same within a week and this is leading to students applying for second phase. After getting the seat, the students take their certificates from colleges and again apply for second phase counselling and later withdraw, since they got a seat in a good college. The leftover seat is then sold in the mop-up counselling, said sources.

The healthcare experts wanted the government to cancel the counselling or take up State mop-up round so that the State students get benefitted. Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association president K Mahesh Kumar said that this was against the High Court orders. He said that the government should either cancel the counselling or take up second mop-up counselling at State level. The universities should hold the certificates for three months.

The High Court had directed the university to fix the schedule of counselling in first, second and mop-up in such a manner that the last date for reporting to the colleges, upon allotment of seats under every category and counselling, should be fixed much before the counselling for next category begins.

MODUS OPERANDI…

l The private medical colleges are blocking the PG seats and are selling them for whopping rates

l A seat is sold anywhere from `1 crore to `2 crore

l The colleges block the seats in the name of students who secured good ranks in other States.

l As the students don't turn up and choose colleges in their own State, the private colleges are conveniently selling them during the mop-up counselling to rake in the moolah