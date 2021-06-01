Hyderabad: Pharma firm MDs balm to Covid patients

Hyderabad: As the battle against Covid-19 intensifies, many people in the City have been extending their help to patients and their attendants. Sai CharanChikkulla, MD of Consemen Healthcare Private Ltd, a pharmaceutical firm, has set aside his profession and has committed himself to respond to about 500 people on Twitter by helping with ventilator beds, oxygen concentrators, medicines for black fungus.



"A person has lost his mother, but a well-known hospital in the City had denied permission as they were out of ventilator beds. I thought to myself, why did he run directly to the hospital without verifying. It all began when I checked the dashboard of the State government database. There I could see that ventilators and beds were shown, but in reality, they were occupied." he recalled.

Charan said a patient's precious life was at risk because they have to run from pillar to post while battling the virus and for their lives. Since he had contacts with doctors, he started making calls every morning to check the real availability of beds in hospitals.

"It all began calling two-three hospitals and slowly reached 100 hospitals every day. Without proper verification from doctors and sources, I started uploading the information on my Twitter handle with the exact time of availability of ventilator beds."

While Charan was helping many to provide medicines, he realised that there are many fake pieces of information doing the rounds on social media and in the surroundings. He informed officials regarding blackmarketing and made efforts to put a halt to it.

"I realised that medicines are costly after verifying them. I handed over the formation to the police." Charan said his mother used to prepare food for Covid patients earlier motivating him to work for society and people during a crisis. "I maintain contacts with genuine sources for oxygen cylinders, plasma donors, coordinating with blood donors' associations and in collaboration with people to deliver, medicines and groceries. I connect families with providers for home food service, among others," he said. Some times his phone rings up at midnight for help.

"My pharma connections with various hospitals across Telangana have aided me to help patients across the City and elsewhere. The most important thing is to save lives. I devote my time virtually round the clock as a volunteer helping Covid patients. My mother is my best support." he added.