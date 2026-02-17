Hyderabad Police Anti Food Adulteration Wing Launched to Boost Food Safety

In the latest Hyderabad police latest news, the city police have created a special team to stop food adulteration. This new anti adulteration unit Hyderabad will focus on checking and controlling the mixing of harmful or fake items in food products.

As part of this step, N. Ranjith Kumar Goud has been given a new role. He was earlier working as an Inspector in the Task Force of the Khairatabad zone. Now, he has received the Hyderabad police inspector appointment as the first officer to lead the Hyderabad Police anti food adulteration wing. The team will work under a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

This move is part of a larger food adulteration crackdown Telangana after many complaints about unsafe food items like milk, tea powder, and ginger garlic paste. The goal is to improve Hyderabad food safety enforcement and protect public health.

Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar planned this wing to strengthen food quality monitoring Hyderabad. The team will work closely with the Food Safety Authority and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Meetings are being held to plan a proper food safety inspection drive Hyderabad.

More staff members, including constables, will soon join the team. The unit will collect information about illegal networks, conduct inspections, and take legal action in Telangana food adulteration cases. This step aims to improve public health enforcement Telangana and ensure safer food for everyone.