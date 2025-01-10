Hyderabad Police Arrest 23 in Multi-State Cybercrime Crackdown

In a coordinated operation targeting cybercrime, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police arrested 23 individuals linked to financial fraud cases across five states. The operation uncovered 30 cases in Telangana and 359 cases nationwide.

Teams conducted simultaneous raids in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, addressing the surge in cyber fraud incidents. Authorities seized Rs 40,000 in cash, 25 mobile phones, 28 bank passbooks and chequebooks, 23 debit and credit cards, one laptop, three QR code scanners, and five stamps linked to shell companies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cyber Crime, Dara Kavitha, disclosed that the victims collectively lost Rs 5.29 crore due to investment scams, fraudulent trading schemes, digital arrest frauds, and job-related scams. Speaking at a press conference, she highlighted the diverse tactics used by the suspects to exploit victims.

“The accused operated sophisticated networks, employing various fraudulent methods to deceive individuals and businesses on a large scale,” Kavitha stated.

The Hyderabad cybercrime unit collaborated with police forces in other states to identify and apprehend key players. Investigators used advanced intelligence tools and innovative methods to dismantle the networks behind these scams.

Among those arrested were bank officials, providers of mule accounts, and key operators orchestrating the fraudulent activities. The coordinated efforts led to the recovery of Rs 39 lakh in three separate cases this week, Kavitha added.

Hyderabad Police urged residents to remain vigilant against online scams, particularly those involving social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram. Fraudulent investment opportunities and promises of high returns on small deposits were identified as common tactics.

“Verify claims with local authorities and avoid engaging with unknown individuals offering lucrative deals. Officials concerned never issue digital arrest warrants or demand money for legal proceedings,” Kavitha warned.

Citizens were encouraged to report suspicious activities to the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.