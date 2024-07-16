Hyderabad Police Arrest Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman for Drug Possession

Aman Preet Singh, the brother of renowned actress Rakul Preet Singh, has been apprehended by Hyderabad Police in connection with a drug case. The arrest came as a result of a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, under the supervision of Cyberabad Police.

During a press conference on Monday, Hyderabad Police confirmed the arrest of Aman along with 13 others for drug consumption, while five individuals were taken into custody for drug peddling. Aman tested positive for cocaine use and is scheduled to appear in court shortly.

While the police declined to comment on the nature of Aman's connection to the accused drug peddlers, they confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to establish the duration of his involvement. The accused network, comprising both Indian and Nigerian nationals, has been identified as a significant player in Hyderabad's drug scene, with some members having previous criminal records.

The police have expressed concern over the growing trend of drug consumption among Hyderabad's affluent youth, highlighting their role in creating a demand-driven drug ecosystem in the city. Apart from Aman, 12 other individuals, including Kishan Rathi, Aniketh, Yashwanth, Rohith, Sri Charan, Prasad, Hemanth, Nikhil, Madhu, Raghu, Krishnam Raju, and Venkat, have been identified as drug consumers.

It's worth noting that Rakul Preet Singh herself faced scrutiny in the past when she was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to drugs. However, the police have clarified that she is not involved in the current case and urged against linking her to the ongoing investigation.

The drug bust led to the seizure of 199 grams of cocaine, two passports, two bikes, and ten cell phones. Five individuals, namely Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef, have been arrested for drug peddling. Two other suspects, Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna, managed to evade capture.