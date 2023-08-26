Hyderabad: Police arrests man for running begging mafia

Live
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Central Zone Team along with Begum Bazar police apprehended a person who is a running begging mafia and cheating people by seeking money in the name of charity as ‘Sri Krishna Foundation’. Police seized a bike, collection boxes, foundation stickers, registration forms, cash of Rs 1,000 and other documents.
The accused Banavath Rama Krishna (39), a car driver and in-charge of Sri Krishna Foundation, in Medchal-Malkajgiri. According to police, Rama Krishna native of Suryapet district, working with ‘Good Way Foundation’ for physically challenged persons, situated at Boduppal, earlier worked as a driver to its chairman by name Shanmukh Rao (Physically Challenged).
In the year 2017, he started his own foundation with an intention to earn easy money. As per plan, Rama Krishna along with Ravi and Ganesh started a foundation ‘Sri Krishna Foundation’ at Boduppal and running it for the physically challenged persons.