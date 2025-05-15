Live
Hyderabad: Police bust fake certificate racket, two held in city
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Masab Tank police, busted a fake educational certificate racket. They apprehended two persons and seized 36 fake certificates of various universities.
The police arrested Syed Imran (40)—famous as professor-a home tutor at Talabkatta and Mohd Khader (27) of the First Lancer area. Imran was earlier involved in three criminal cases, in which two non-bailable warrants were pending against him since long.
According to the police, the duo was arrested while delivering the certificates at near Chacha Nehru Park, Masab Tank. Their interrogation revealed that Khader dropped out in 2016 and couldn’t complete BTech, but wanted to pursue higher education and job in the US or abroad. He procured fake certificates of BBA degree of Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, from Imran for Rs 80,000 to go abroad for study, said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional DCP, Commissioner’s Task Force.
Imran revealed that he provided fake certificates to the needy who don’t have any education qualifications and collected huge amounts in the name of study abroad. He used to collect details, amounts from candidates and send them to Rohan Shyamlal of Delhi through WhatsApp. Later Rohan prepared the required fake certificates of various universities and hard copies and send them to Imran through courier. They were handed over to the candidates.