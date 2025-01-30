Live
Just In
Hyderabad Police Bust Gang Selling Cheap Liquor in Branded Bottles
A gang in Hyderabad was caught selling cheap liquor in branded bottles at discounted prices. Police have arrested several suspects and seized multiple bottles of counterfeit alcohol.
A gang deceiving alcohol enthusiasts by selling cheap liquor in branded bottles has been busted. On Wednesday, two suspicious individuals were spotted in Krishna Nagar, Ameerpet, and upon checking by Hyderabad Excise Enforcement Police, 9 liquor bottles were found in their bags.
During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were filling cheap liquor into branded bottles and selling them. Based on this information, police arrested three more people at a house in Sai Nagar, Ayyappa Society, Madhapur. They seized 14 bottles filled with cheap liquor and 63 empty bottles.
The arrested individuals were identified as Rudrapatrapp Routh, Satyaprakash Routh, Rinkujan, Manish, and Pawan, all from Odisha. They were collecting branded empty bottles, labels, and caps from various events and bars. They were filling these bottles with cheap liquor and selling them at a discounted price of ₹16,000 instead of ₹25,000, deceiving customers. Police mentioned that three others are still on the run in connection with the case.