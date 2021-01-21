Hyderabad: Police bust SIM swap fraud, 5 held

The Cyberabad cyber crime police on Thursday arrested a Mumbai-based gang for defrauding people through SIM swapping. The police said that the gang has been committing crimes for a decade.

They seized 40 fake Aadhaar cards, four rubber stamps, 15 mobile phones and fake letter pads.

Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar said that the gang defrauded the companies of about Rs 1 crore through SIM swapping since 2011. He explained that the gang made the money by targeting the phone numbers of various companies doing financial transactions. "The gang blocked the SIM cards of the phone numbers attached to the bank transactions and looted the companies," the CP said.

Two people from Hyderabad were also among the victims who were cheated by the gang to the tune of Rs 11 lakhs.

Sajjanar said that the gang transported the money through hawala or bitcoin to Nigeria.