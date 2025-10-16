Hyderabad Police busts ‘Mujra’ near Maheshwaram

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on illicit activities during the festive Diwali season, the Hyderabad police, specifically the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (SOT), raided and busted a clandestine mujra party held at a resort near Maheshwaram on Tuesday night.

The operation resulted in the detention of over 70 individuals, including dancers and organizers, in a bold move aimed at curbing illegal entertainment and social norms violations.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police raided the KCR Resorts and Convention situated in Maheshwaram, a suburb on the outskirts of Hyderabad. During the raid, they apprehended 20 women dancers and 56 men, primarily attendees and organizers of the event. The organizers, reportedly affiliated with seed and fertilizer companies, had arranged the event as a Diwali celebration for their dealers.

The police also seized two cartons of liquor, but did not find any drugs at the scene. The resort's management faces legal action as police have initiated an investigation and filed cases against the resort manager and the event organizers for violating public decency and related laws.

The event was reportedly organized under the pretext of a festive get-together. Still, they involved dancing between women and men in a manner classified as mujra, a dance form often associated historically with courtesans, which is now considered socially inappropriate in public gatherings under Indian law.

The event has sparked a debate on social and legal norms, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of laws regulating entertainment during public festivals.

Legal proceedings are underway, and authorities have not yet issued official statements regarding formal charges, apart from the preliminary case registration. The police clarified that no drugs were found, and the focus remains on social violations and licensing breaches.

The incident has garnered widespread attention on social media, with some netizens criticizing the event and others questioning the legality and the police’s role. Many supporters emphasize the importance of adhering to laws and upholding social values, especially during festivals celebrated nationwide.

This crackdown is part of a broader effort by Telangana police to prevent illegal activities during the Diwali season, including drug smuggling, illicit liquor production, and unlicensed entertainment events.

The police authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order during and after the festivities, promising stringent action on violators.

This case underscores the vigilance of Hyderabad police in enforcing social and legal norms during major festivals and highlights the ongoing battle against illicit entertainment and unlawful gatherings.