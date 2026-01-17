Hyderabad Police Commissioner Issues Warning Against Lucky Draw Scams

Hyderabad's Police Commissioner, V.C. Sajjanar, who has gained recognition for his efforts in tackling betting app scams, is now focusing on the growing issue of fraudulent lucky draws. In a recent message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he cautioned influencers about the consequences of misleading the public in the name of lucky draws, indicating that legal action would be pursued against those found guilty of deception.

Commissioner Sajjanar urged the public to remain vigilant and informed to protect themselves from such scams. His proactive stance highlights the ongoing commitment of the police to safeguard citizens from various forms of online fraud.