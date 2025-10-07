Hyderabad: CP VC Sajjanar Now Reachable on X & Instagram

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, IPS, has become active again since taking charge as the new Hyderabad Police Commissioner. He will now be directly available on social media to help the public.
Hyderabad City Police took to X
People can contact him on X (Twitter) through his official handle @SajjanarVC. They can share problems, ask for help, or raise complaints.
For those who prefer Instagram, they can contact him at @vcsajjanar_ips.
This move shows that Hyderabad Police wants to stay connected with people and make it easier for them to reach out.
Citizens of Hyderabad are expressing their happiness over Sajjanar new approach towards solving people's issues and he is receiving accolades from netizens for his interesting move.
