Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar Visits Madannapet Station, Highlights People Welfare Policing
IPS V.C. Sajjanar, who recently took charge as the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, paid a visit to Madannapet Police Station on Monday. It is his first official visit after taking charge as Commissioner.
He reviewed case progress, law and order, communal harmony, and overall station functioning. Likewise, he also interacted with the police personnel and inspected records to ensure discipline and efficiency.
He further highlighted the concept of “People Welfare Policing,” which focuses on citizen-centric service delivery, women and child safety, cybercrime control, AI-based policing, and the welfare of police personnel.
The Commissioner suggested that officers treat every complainant with respect and register cases promptly. He also directed officials to register cases without any delay, particular those involving women, and suggested conducting investigations in a transparent and time-bound manner.
He also met Azeemuddin Farooq, the father of the murder victim Sumayya. Azeemuddin expressed gratitude for the quick investigation and arrest of the accused.
Reviewing public safety measures, the Commissioner also inspected sensitive areas, police pickets, and CC cameras, and interacted with residents.
The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Sri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, @SajjanarVC visited Madannapet Police Station today, marking his first official visit after assuming charge as Commissioner. He reviewed case progress, law and order, communal harmony, and overall station… pic.twitter.com/DwqI3HF5GO— CP Hyderabad City Police (@CPHydCity) October 6, 2025