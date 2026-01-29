Hyderabad Police Deny Rise in Chain Snatching Incidents

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar has dismissed social media claims that chain snatching incidents have surged due to rising gold prices, alleging that interstate gangs have established bases in the city. He described these reports as entirely false. In a message posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter), he urged the public not to believe such rumours. Sajjanar stated, “Please do not forward unverified news and fear-mongering posts on social media. We will take strict legal action against those who spread false information to create panic. Hyderabad city is completely safe. Cooperate with us in maintaining law and order. If you have any doubts, call Dial 100.