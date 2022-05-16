Hyderabad: Police enter OU hostels, make preventive arrests of students

Hyderabad: The OU police on Monday entered hostel rooms on the campus and made preventive arrests of the OU JAC leaders, including NTSU State president Nagaraj Goud. They made the arrest to prevent students from participating in a dharna at Indira Park demanding age relaxation in police recruit before the last date of May 20.

The OU JAC said in a statement that it was pressing the demand in view of the loss of years due to Corona pandemic. It said about one lakh candidates were losing eligibility within a period of one-two months due to non-release of employment notifications during the last four years.

According to the statement, the three years age limit mentioned in the notifications issued in 2016 and 2018 has been made applicable in the latest job notification. The JAC leaders appealed to the State government to increase the age relaxation to five years keeping in view the loss of opportunities, particularly of students who have been waiting for government jobs.

"All sections have lost and students suffered more." The leaders appealed for increasing the age relaxation in view of the last date so that students don't become anxious because of their future.