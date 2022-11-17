Hyderabad: Police help transport live heart from Hi-tec city to NIMS in 12 minutes

Hyderabad: Once again the Hyderabad Traffic police on Thursday facilitated transport of live organ (heart) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying it.

At 10.10 am, the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police coordinated and arranged Green Channel for transportation of Heart from Medicover Hospital, HiTech City to NIMS Hospital, Panjagutta, Hyderabad. The distance between Medicover Hospital to NIMS Hospital, Panjagutta is 11 km which covered 12 minutes. The medical team carrying the live heart left at 10.10 am from Medicover Hospital, HiTech City and reached NIMS Hospital, Panjagutta at 10.22 am. The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic police in the transportation of Heart was applauded by the managements of Medicover and NIMS Hospitals as it would help in saving precious lives. This year in 2022, Hyderabad Traffic Police had facilitated organ transport 32 times.