Hyderabad Police Intensify Search for Absconding Corporator Baba Fasiuddin in Suicide Case

Hyderabad police have stepped up their attempts to capture Baba Fasiuddin, a Borabanda corporator who is still at large after a suicide aiding and abetting case was filed against him.

In the incident, 35-year-old Mohammed Sardar, a businessman, is said to have committed himself on May 29 in SRT Nagar.

The victim had been in a great deal of misery after Fasiuddin, along with town planning officials, destroyed the third story of Sardar's house while renovations were underway, according to the complaint submitted by Mohammed Ibrahim, Sardar's younger brother. According to reports, Sardar's suicide was the result of intense mental upheaval brought on by this action.

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) Vice-Chairman, Md. Faheem Qureshi, responded to the incident by expressing his profound worry and demanding that those responsible for it face harsh punishment. He underlined the importance of accountability and prompt justice, calling on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad police to act swiftly and forcefully.

To fully grasp the scope of Sardar's harassment, the police are actively obtaining more information from his family. To further investigate and take action against Fasiuddin, a further complaint has also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission.

Authorities are dedicated to bringing those culpable for their crimes to justice and providing the victim with justice as the investigation moves forward.