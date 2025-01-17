Hyderabad Police Investigate Shooting in Afzalgunj Linked to Bidar ATM Robbery

The Hyderabad police are looking into a shooting that happened in Afzalgunj on Thursday night. Just one hour after the shooting, the police started looking at footage from nearby security cameras to help find the robbers. They also checked hotels and lodges in the area to see if anyone had come from other states without the proper documents. This was all part of their investigation to find out who was behind the shooting.

Police have formed special teams to catch the two robbers involved in a daring robbery at an ATM in Bidar, Karnataka. The gang reportedly killed two security guards at the ATM and stole Rs 93 lakh. On Thursday, they shot a travel agency manager in Afzalgunj while trying to escape.

The robbers, who were trying to catch a bus to Raipur, got into an argument with the manager and shot him in the leg and abdomen. They fled towards Osmania General Hospital.

The police launched a red alert and started checking people in different areas of the city, especially in the southeast, east, central, and southwest zones. The robbers entered Hyderabad on a bike after the attack in Bidar and arrived in the city early on Thursday.

At around 3 pm, the gang went to a travel office and asked for tickets. When manager Mohammed Jahangir asked for their IDs, one of the robbers opened fire on him. The attackers, aged between 30 and 35, spoke Hindi and carried backpacks, according to the police.