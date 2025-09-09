  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Launches First Women’s Horse Patrol and Expands Dog Squad

Hyderabad Police Launches First Women’s Horse Patrol and Expands Dog Squad
x

Hyderabad Police Launches First Women’s Horse Patrol and Expands Dog Squad

Highlights

Hyderabad Police starts its first women’s mounted unit with 10 officers. Dog squad expands from 34 to 54. New training center to support horses and dogs.

The Hyderabad Police now has a women’s horse patrol team.

Ten women officers have been trained to ride horses.

They will help with patrolling, VIP duty, and public events.

Police chief C.V. Anand said this will bring more women into active police work.

The police are also getting more trained dogs.

The dog team will grow from 34 to 54 dogs.

These dogs will help find bombs, drugs, and missing people.

A new training center is being built.

It will be on 11.5 acres of land.

It will have kennels, stables, and a parade ground.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick