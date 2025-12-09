Hyderabad police nab Nepali gang in army captain’s home burglary

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have successfully cracked a chilling dacoity case, arresting five Nepali nationals from a 13-member gang that infiltrated a retired army captain's home as domestic help before looting gold worth 23 tolas and Rs 95,000 in cash.

The brazen attack targeted Captain D K Giri at his Gunrock Enclave residence in Karkhana on 16 November. Intruders tied the 75-year-old veteran to a chair, assaulted him, and ransacked the house.

The police revealed that the gang planted Raj Bahadur Shahi (alias Rajendra Shahi, 36) and Rekthrough Devi Rawal as a fake couple via the agency M/s Rajbireith and Company. They started work on 21 or 25 October. They conspired with associates Mahendra Bahadur Shahi (alias Nimmu, 39), Gorkhe Bahadur Kamee (alias Gopal, 40), Amit Bisukarma (alias Prakash, 22), and Subhash Tamata (19)—all from Ghatgaonon Village, Surkhet, Nepal—after assembling in Tolichowki a day prior to the heist. Absconding members include Umesh Shahi, Upendra Shahi, and five others who fled to different states post-heist.

The North Zone Task Force and Karkhana police, acting on intelligence, successfully nabbed the quintet. Authorities seized 7.335 tolas of gold, 22.90 gm of silver, a Rolex watch, Rs 43,050 in cash, and five crime mobiles, with the recovered loot totalling an estimated Rs 10 lakh. The accused, posing as security guards, divided their haul equally before switching off their phones to evade capture.