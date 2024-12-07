Hyderabad: Police nabs five in bike theft cases

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police apprehended five persons, including two Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), in two different cases reported in the east zone of the Hyderabad Commissionerate involved in the theft of bikes. Police recovered nine bikes in total worth Rs 9 lakh from their possession.

In the first case, the Chilkalguda police arrested Addakula Vijay Kumar, alias Venkat, Vijay (44), Alakunta Akshay (19), and receiver Abdul Sattar (35), all residents of Tukaramgate, Secunderabad.

According to police, Vijay and Akshay had past criminal records. They came to Chilkalguda and committed theft of two bikes from Gandhi Hospital. After committing the offences, they sold out a bike to Sattar, and another bike was kept with Vijay. While they were at Chilkalguda X roads, police apprehended them and recovered the stolen bikes. Later, Sattar was arrested.

In another case, police nabbed Pastam Vamshi Teja, alias Nagula Banda (21), and two CCLs. Earlier, Teja was booked in the NDPS case and was remanded. Police said Teja was born and brought up at Bholakpur; later his father shifted the family to Falaknuma. He hatched a plan to commit two-wheeler vehicle theft by using a false key, since he has knowledge about the opening of locks, among other offences.

Teja, along with his brother-in-law CCL-2 and his friends, has committed seven bike thefts from various places, including Chilkalguda, Boduppal, Medipally, and Uppal. Police arrested Teja and the other two CCL at Sitafalmandi X roads and recovered the seven stolen bikes from them, totalling Rs 8 lakh. Police said Vamshi Teja recently formed a new gang to commit various offences in the Tri-Commissionerate.