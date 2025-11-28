Hyderabad Police pop out ‘EYES’ for 24/7 city surveillance

The city police on Thursday unveiled the EYES (Empowering Your Everyday Safety) Team and Advanced City Surveillance Grid Management Protocol, arming the city with rapid-response tech units to keep over 16,000 police CCTVs and 50,000 private feeds functioning without interruption.

Commissioner VC Sajjanar termed the initiative a game-changer, promising near-zero downtime across a surveillance network that includes one lakh Nenu Saitam cameras, body-worn cameras, and soon, incoming drones.

To eliminate technical glitches that hinder law enforcement, two EYES squads will be deployed in each zone. Equipped with 10 two-wheelers, four cars, and a crane, these teams will respond swiftly to faults—reducing repair delays from days to mere hours. A 24/7 Camera Support Call Centre will log breakdowns, while RFID-tagged stores and an on-site Repair Centre will ensure seamless availability of spare parts, making surveillance maintenance proactive rather than reactive.

A Technology Due Diligence Team will set stringent equipment standards and scout new innovations from leading tech companies. Meanwhile, a Data Analytics Team will convert live feeds into actionable dashboards for real-time, data-driven policing. A dedicated CSR Desk will mobilize public support through the “Donate a Camera, Build a Safer Street” initiative, which has already received a Rs 4-lakh contribution from the Christian Leaders Forum, handed over by Central Zone DCP Shilpavalli.

Urging citizens to install CCTV cameras, Commissioner Sajjanar warned offenders: “These eyes never blink—every street, every shadow is watched.”

The event was attended by senior officials including Addl. CP Crime M. Srinivasulu and DCPs from various zones such as North Zone DCP S. Rashmi Perumal and South West Zone DCP G. Chandramohan.