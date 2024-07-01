Hyderabad police raids pubs with sniffer dogs to check drug abuse

Hyderabad: As part of the efforts to check the sale and consumption of drugs in city pubs, the Hyderabad City police conducted checks at different pubs on Saturday night. The Hyderabad police also deployed narcotics sniffer dogs in its battle against drug abuse.

On Saturday night, when the pubs were crowded with customers, especially with youngsters, the police led a large-scale search operation in the pubs for drug consumption. The police were accompanied by narcotics sniffer dogs sniffing out a variety of drugs hidden at different places in the pubs by the drug peddlers.

According to police, the surprise searches were conducted by the west zone police in the pubs located in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas. The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) have prepared drug detection kits and deployed narcotics sniffer dogs to battle the menace.

As per the instructions from the higher ups, the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) has decided to take stringent action against anybody involved in drug abuse, gambling, or other illegal activities.

The police said they will continue utilising the sniffer dogs to check the drug menace in the city. Police said that the detection test would be conducted by collecting the urine samples of suspects in the testing equipment. “The results will be displayed immediately after the test following which action would be taken based on Section 27 of NDPS Act, 1985,” said a senior police officer.

The Hyderabad police have trained dogs that sniff out explosives and drugs with the Narcotics Bureau. The dogs are trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy at Moinabad for eight months. The police have tracker dogs to trace the human beings and animals with the help of their scent.