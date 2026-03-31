Hyderabad police seize 15 tonnes of adulterated food, arrest 64 in a month

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have registered 61 cases, arrested 64 people and seized 15 tonnes of adulterated food products in the past one month during a crackdown on food adulteration in the city.

Hyderabad City police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday stated the Hyderabad Commissionerate has already set up the ‘H-FAST’ team, which is cracking down firmly on adulteration networks. The police seized biscuits and ice creams we lovingly give our children to everyday essentials like ginger-garlic paste, tea powder, milk, and curd, adulterators are poisoning the very food we trust.

On X, Sajjanar posted “Food adulteration is not just a crime. It is a silent, deadly attack on every household. The scale and brazenness of such acts were deeply alarming.”

Sajjanar said “In the past one month, 61 cases have been registered, 15 tonnes of adulterated products seized, and 64 accused arrested.” The commissioner warned “There will be zero tolerance for those who gamble with innocent lives for profit.