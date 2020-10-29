Hyderabad police seize Rs 50 lakh hawala money

The task force police along with the Saidabad police on Wednesday seized Rs 50 lakh of alleged hawala money in the Hyderabad.

According to DCP Radhakishan Rao, B Avinash Goud, a realtor from Nallakunta got the money from his friend from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. The person handed over the money to Avinash at MJ Market. While the latter was moving with the money in his car, the police who acted on a tip-off intercepted the vehicle near LB Stadium.

When Avinash failed to produce the documents pertaining to the cash, the police seized the amount and also a mobile phone. "A Ford Endeavour car was intercepted near LB stadium and found Rs 50 lakh in the vehicle and as there were no proper documents related to the cash, the money was seized," Radhakishan said.

The Saidabad police also took him into custody and launched an investigation.

The police said that Ramesh handed over the cash to Avinash who is intended to send the money to Tamil Nadu for business purposes.