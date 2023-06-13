Hyderabad: Police to Auction unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have an accumulation of (1197 ) abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types and make, which are pooled at Moinabad PS Grounds, Cyberabad Commissionerate, Hyderabad.

It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of Public auction as empowered u/s 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, r/w Sec.40& 41 of Hyderabad City Police Act.

Any person having any objection or ownership / Hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of 6 months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of vehicles are available with .N.Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector Of Police, Cyberabad, cell no. 9490517317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in