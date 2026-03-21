Hyderabad Police Warn About Fake Social Media Profiles

The Hyderabad Police have shared an important hyderabad police warning about the rise of fake social media profiles and online scams.

In many cyber crime Hyderabad cases, criminals are creating fake accounts on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. These include fake Instagram profile scams and Facebook fake account fraud, where scammers pretend to be someone trustworthy. This leads to growing social media fraud India problems.

These scammers often target young women. They start friendly conversations, gain trust, and later turn it into online blackmail cases. In some situations, they use photos, videos, or chats to threaten victims. This results in fake profile extortion cases and other social media cheating cases.

Senior officer VC Sajjanar warning highlighted that such crimes are increasing quickly. He said that scammers might even use fake videos to trap people. This has made identification for the real culprit even harder.

This has became an important part of Hyderabad cyber crime news, especially for women. From now on, the police has asked everyone to use social media extremely carefully.

For cyber safety to be better for women, people have started NOT to trust unknown profiles. They do not send money to strangers at all. And if something feels suspicious, they report it immediately.

This cyber fraud alert India reminds everyone to stay aware and think carefully before interacting with unknown people online.