Hyderabad Police Warn People to Stay Careful

The Hyderabad Police has given a Hyderabad Police alert asking people to be careful. They said some Nepal-based gangs India are active in the city and are involved in stealing and online fraud.

Such type of gangs usually go inside the house by pretending that they are maids or helpers. Then, they try to gain the owner's trust and steal their valuable items. This is why police has given a strict warning to everyone when they let someone inside their homes.

The gangs don’t work alone. They plan everything in groups. One person may work inside the house while others help from outside. This makes their crimes harder to notice.

Police also said some of these groups are part of cybercrime and theft gangs. They may trick people online, use fake bank accounts, and scam people to steal money. This is becoming a big concern for public safety Hyderabad.

To stay safe, people should check the background of workers before hiring them. It is also helpful to stay alert and notice anything unusual.

The police are trying to stop these crimes, but they need people’s help too. If everyone stays careful and reports anything suspicious, it can help keep Hyderabad safer.