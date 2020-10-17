Hyderabad: Portion of Golconda fort wall collapses

Hyderabad: A part of the wall in front of the Srijagadambika temple inside Golconda fort has been collapsed on Friday following heavy rains. It was 10 months ago, the archaeology department carried out repair works on the Burj.

However, cracks were seen on the 20-feet wall which eventually reduced to rubble following the heavy rains in Hyderabad. No casualties have been reported as number of visitors to the fort dropped in the wake of COVID pandemic. Locals said that the officials have taken no notice of the fort even though cracks appeared on the wall.

The incident comes a day after the Khilashapur fort wall collapsed on Thursday. The wall of historical Khilashapur fort constructed by Sardar Sarvai Papanna in the 17th century.

Last week, a portion of Majnu Bhurj inside Golconda fort collapsed. The Majnu Burj, inside the Naya Qila area of the Golconda Fort is under the control of Hyderabad Golf Club (HGC).

Golconda Fort is listed as an archaeological treasure by the Archaeological Survey of India under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.