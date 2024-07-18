Hyderabad: Potholed roads in Bachupally turn nightmare for commuters

Hyderabad: Once again, residents and commuters in Bachupally are facing health and safety concerns due to the poor condition of roads along the Bachupally-Nizampet stretch. Despite over a decade without repairs, recent rains have exacerbated the situation, forcing people to seek alternative routes.

Locals pointed out that the complete stretch has become a dead trap for travellers, as several fatal accidents have been reported. Despite several protests staged by the locals, the Nizampet Municipal Corporation has not awakened from its sleep. The entire stretch is riddled with potholes, making travel during the monsoon a nightmare.

“In the past two years, we have engaged in numerous protests and filed multiple Right to Information (RTI) requests, yet all our efforts have been ignored. It is baffling why the concerned officials show little concern for addressing the deteriorating lanes. Whether on ordinary days or during rains, commuting along this stretch has become increasingly difficult. The temporary solution of filling deep potholes with sand, undertaken only when we highlight the issue to officials, is inadequate. What we truly need is a permanent fix, achievable only through the re-carpeting of the road,” remarked Srinivas, a resident of Nizampet.

"We are frustrated and tired of repeatedly complaining and urging the authorities about this stretch. Last year, there was a promise to re-carpet the road, but it appears to have been a mere facade. It seems the authorities are more interested in constructing internal roads than addressing the potholes on the main road. This neglect has turned the stretch into a dangerous hazard, leading to severe injuries for road users," commented Sai Teja, a social activist and resident of Nizampet.