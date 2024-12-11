Hyderabad Press Club Condemns Mohan Babu's Alleged Attack on TV9 Journalist Ranjith

The Hyderabad Press Club has strongly condemned senior actor Mohan Babu for allegedly attacking TV9 journalist Ranjith in front of his residence. The incident, which has sparked outrage, is being described as a blatant assault on press freedom.

Responding to the incident, Hyderabad Press Club General Secretary Ravikanth termed the act as "inhumane" and a direct threat to the democratic rights of media professionals.

"Attacking a journalist for doing their duty is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. Such actions undermine the essence of democracy," Ravikanth stated. The Press Club has demanded immediate legal action against the actor and called for steps to ensure the safety and dignity of journalists.

Media organizations and journalists across the state have expressed their solidarity with Ranjith, expressing the need for stringent measures to protect journalists from such incidents.