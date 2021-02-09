Hyderabad: Prestigious honour for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad: GMR-run Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad have received the ACI (Airports Council International) world's prestigious 'Voice of Customer' recognition.

Both airports have been recognised for their continuous efforts to listen to their passengers, engage and gather feedback to understand their needs and ensure customers' voice was heard during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Covid-19 has virtually affected every sector in the world and aviation was a sector which took a hard hit. With the objective of restoring passenger trust in air travel, GMR-run Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and GMR Hyderabad Airport Limited (GHIAL) went all out to quickly adapt to the new normal situations and implement several passenger-friendly measures for safe travel.

Passenger feedback was constantly monitored and worked upon. Various channels to garner passenger feedback to address concerns were activated to make the journey through the airport a memorable experience.