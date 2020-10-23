Hyderabad: Preventive Healthcare and Infection Control Expo--PHIC-2020, a three-day Hybrid Exhibition, a first of its kind in India, will be held at Hitex from November 19 to 21.

The event is supported by Government of Telangana, Infection Control Academy of India, Hyderabad (IFCAI), Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (Hysea) and Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC). The most sought after event that the industry is eagerly looking forward to offers technology, technological products, best practices to adapt to "New Normal" and to fight infection control and decontamination, says Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, the president of IFCAI. "Infection Prevention and Contol is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health care providers and it is the most sought-after subject now, he adds.

It is India's first Hybrid event focusing on innovations, solutions, best practices in Preventive Healthcare, Infection Controls & Decontamination. It is planned in the backdrop of the COVID-19 and is very topical, states Satyanarayana Mathala, the president of TFMC The expo brings together industry leaders, exhibitors, buyers, officials both physically and online adds the release. Probably it may be the first forum to showcase products and solutions which are developed to address public health concerns during and post-pandemic, the release says It aims to attract 100 exhibitors, 400 delegates, 4000 visitors and 30 distinguished speakers and subject experts. The event has gained a lot of significance because of the pandemic and challenges it has thrown open to healthcare professionals. Its USP is that it is first of it's kind of a forum to showcase products and solutions, which are developed to address public health concerns during and post pandemic.

The exhibitors' profile include sanitisation & sterilisation products; disinfection control equipment, services, material, products, solutions; touch-free solutions, products, systems, latest gadgets, gizmos; medical and monitoring devices for home care; health, Nutrition, immunity supplements, fitness solutions etc.